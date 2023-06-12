Vanessa Williams is the kind of grandma you’d expect her to be.

The actress chatted to ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante about loving being a “mumsy” to 15-month-old grandson Sunny Rise.

Williams’ daughter Jillian Hervey welcomed Sunny in December 2021.

As Bustamante questioned whether Williams was a grandma who’d be “down in the dirt playing,” she replied that she was, adding: “I’m on the floor. I’m [like], ‘Let’s explore, let’s… I’m always singing. ‘Let’s make noise. Let’s go outside.’

“I have a little backpack for him. So we go and explore. [I’m like] ‘Let’s touch the flowers.’ I’m very tactile, and both my parents are music educators.

“So, like, education was always flashcards and ‘look at this’ and go to the museums and going to, you know, theatre and concerts and stuff. So I’m very into experiences.”

Williams continued to say of being a grandma, “I love it. I mean, he’s only 15 months, so… I love my time with him, and I can’t wait to continue to have more adventures and explore more with him… it’s wonderful.

“Especially when you get a chance to see your child through your grandchild and remember all the things… the milestones that your child did. And you’re hoping that their reflection of their child is the same. So, it’s just a walk down memory lane and I’m just so thankful.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Williams said of the huge “learning curve” of being a parent: “That’s the one that hurts the most. And again, most of the time, particularly in the adolescent stage, I’ve gone through it four times, you cannot take everything personally.

“That’s the time — and I’m talking about really seventh grade — when girls, kind of their hormones are out of control. They’re out of control and the safest place for them to unleash what they can’t control is the parent, because they know that you’ll be there to always love them.”

She added that when girls “lash out,” say they they hate their parents and slam doors, instead of saying, “Excuse me, what did you say?” parents should “give yourself a break” and “take a deep breath.”

Continuing to give her advice, she said that she’d make sure her kids knew they could talk about things with her “in a normal tone” eventually, once they relax.

Tune into "One-on-One with Vanessa Williams" airing Friday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global, and streaming live and on demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App.