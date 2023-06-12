Sylvester Stallone is taking a trip down memory lane and pulling the curtain back on his film rivalry with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The two actors, both known for dominating the action movie genre in the ’80s, recently shed light on their film rivalry in the new Netflix docu-series “Arnold”.

“The ’80s was a very interesting time because the definitive ‘action guy’ had not really been formed yet,” Stallone recounts. “Up until that time, action was a car chase like ‘Bullitt‘ or ‘The French Connection‘, and a film all about intellect and innuendo and verbal this and verbal that.”

Stallone remembered the pivotal moment when the landscape of action movies transformed forever. Reflecting on the release of “First Blood” in 1982, Stallone proclaimed: “You actually relied upon your body to tell the story. Dialogue was not necessary. I saw that there was an opportunity, ’cause no one else was doing this… except some other guy from Austria, who doesn’t need to say much.”

Stallone was referring to Schwarzenegger, who in his documentary said of their rivalry: “Every time he came out with a movie like ‘Rambo II’, I had to figure out a way of now outdoing that.”

With box office behemoths like “Terminator” and “Commando”, Schwarzenegger “became incredibly competitive,” said the “Rocky” star. Stallone likened their dynamic to the legendary rivalry of Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier “or great warriors that are travelling the same course: There was only room for one of us.”

Stallone candidly admitted the superiority of his competitor, giving him the edge as the ultimate action star: “He was superior. He just had all the answers. He had the body. He had the strength. That was his character.”

He humorously added: “I had to get my a– kicked constantly, whereas Arnold, he never got hurt much. And I’m going, ‘Arnold, you could go out and fight a dragon and you’d come back with a Band-Aid.'”

In response, Schwarzenegger acknowledged Stallone’s influence: “Without Stallone, I maybe wouldn’t have been as motivated in the ’80s to do the kind of movies that I did and to work as hard as I did. I’m a competitive person.”