Melanie Hamrick wants to continue embracing a globe-trotting life with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and their little boy.

Hamrick, 36, discussed the balancing act of being a working mom to their 6-year-old son, Deveraux, in a new interview with The Times Magazine published on Sunday.

As she launches her debut novel, First Position, a ballet-inspired romance, Hamrick shares how the book connected her to her passion for dance while prioritizing her family.

“Mick would say, ‘Enough with telling these stories from the ballet — you’ve got to write them down,'” she explained of her inspiration behind authoring the book.

Hamrick also described their family’s “magical” journeys, emphasizing their preference to live “just full nomad” with their 6-year-old son, Deveraux.

She revealed that their son has a travelling tutor, allowing them to balance education while on the move.

Deveraux enrolled in a school in Los Angeles, he attends classes intermittently when they find themselves in France.

She further explained she doesn’t “want to be tied down” and “enjoys her schedule” of travelling.

First Position is expected to hit the bookshelves on June 20.