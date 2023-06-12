Vanessa Williams is a Tim Hortons fan.

The American actress, 60, was questioned about being a Timmies lover during her “One-on-One” special interview with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante.

Williams said of her go-to order during a “Confessions” rapidfire bit: “The Timbits. We’ll get a little Timbits and their coffee is fantastic.

‌”And also their sausage biscuit breakfast sandwich is delish.”

Elsewhere in the segment, Williams spoke about the secret to living a youthful life.

She told Bustamante: “Being excited about life and things and doing things. You know, it’s one thing to say, ‘Oh, one of these days I’m going to do it,’ but do it.

“Do it, get up and do it. Book that plane trip. You know, if something is on your bucket list, then do it now. Do it.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Williams gushed about being a grandma to 15-month-old grandson, Sunny Rise.

She gushed, “I love it. I mean, he’s only 15 months, so… I love my time with him, and I can’t wait to continue to have more adventures and explore more with him… it’s wonderful.

“Especially when you get a chance to see your child through your grandchild and remember all the things… the milestones that your child did. And you’re hoping that their reflection of their child is the same. So, it’s just a walk down memory lane and I’m just so thankful.”

Tune into “One-on-One with Vanessa Williams” airing Friday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global, and streaming live and on demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App. See more from the special in the clip below.