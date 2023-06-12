It was a Stiller family affair.

On Sunday night, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor made an appearance on the red carpet at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival alongside their 21-year-old daughter Ella Stiller.

READ MORE: Ben Stiller Reveals He & Christine Taylor Are Back Together: ‘It’s Been Really Wonderful’

The family was at the festival for the premiere of the short film “Let Liv”, directed by Erica Rose and written by Olivia Levine, starring Taylor, Levine Rosaline Elbay and more.

“Let Liv” tells the story of a young alcoholic woman who is forced to confront her past when she runs into her estranged mother.

Stiller and Taylor got married in 2000, but split in 2017.

Just a few years later, though, during the pandemic, the couple reconciled.

READ MORE: Ben Stiller Turns 2022 Emmys Into Father-Daughter Date Night With Ella Stiller

Appearing on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” in March, Taylor opened up about her marriage.

“We knew each other six months, got engaged, were married within a year, then had Ella the next year … Family was always a priority, but I think Ben and I both started to grow in different directions,” she said. “And when we made the decision to separate, it was not something we wanted to talk publicly about, it was not something we took lightly either.”

She continued, “I think we have these growth spurts, even as adults. And we needed time to figure that out,” adding she and her husband are still getting to “know who we are.”

Along with Ella, Ben and Taylor also share 17-year-old son Quinlin.