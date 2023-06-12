The Black Eyed Peas open up about the possibility of performing again with Fergie.

The singer left the band in 2017 after working with them since 2002, through some of their greatest hits like “Let’s Get It Started,” “I Gotta Feeling” and “My Humps.”

Despite the sudden departure, the members hold no ill feelings towards her — though the prospect of a reunion seems unlikely.

READ MORE: MANILA GREY On Embracing Filipino Pride And Empowering Youth Through Music: ‘Canada’s Built On Immigrants’

“Fergie’s really happy doing what she’s doing and that’s what she chose to do,” said Will.i.am when asked about performing together again at the RBCxMusic Concert series at the RBC Canadian Open. “To be an awesome mom, and take care of Axl.”

The singer is mother to her 8-year-old son Axel, whom she co-parents with her ex Josh Duhamel. She cited her desire to focus on motherhood as part of her reason for leaving the music industry.

“So we had an amazing journey and rode with Fergie. Before we knew Fergie, we were a trio. And so Black Eyed Peas remains in the form that we started. But we wish Fergie the best,” he continued. “But she’s doing the best job and doing an amazing job at raising Axl as a single mom. I come from a single mom and [being a] single mom is a hard, hard job.”

Fellow band member Taboo also gave a shout-out to their guest vocalist who has been touring with them.

READ MORE: Nelly Furtado Says Drake Told Her To ‘Boss Up’ And Make New Music: ‘I Listened’

“And also to acknowledge our little sister that’s been touring with us, J. Rey Soul,” he praised. “Can’t sweep all the work that she’s put in over the last couple of years.”

The Filipino-American musician participated in the first season of “The Voice” of the Philippines.

“Apl.de.ap gave an amazing, young, Filipino, Black woman from the Philippines an opportunity to have a platform, to tour with us and be part of our family. So, shout-out J. Rey Soul as well,” he added.