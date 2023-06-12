Billie Eilish gave fans a sneak peek of her chest tattoo as she posed for a sizzling bikini snap.

The 21-year-old hitmaker could be seen smiling while soaking up the sun in a colourful Miaou bikini top and Versace shades in the photo in question.

The shot was shared among other pics by Eilish’s friend Annabel Zimmer, who is the daughter of Hans Zimmer.

Billie Eilish — Photo: Instagram/@annabelzimmer

READ MORE: Billie Eilish Makes Surprise Acting Debut In Donald Glover’s ‘Swarm’ Series

Rolling Stone previously reported that Eilish had got her surname written in “an ornate, gothic font, in the middle of her chest the day after the 2020 Grammys” when they published their interview with her in 2021.

Eilish told Vanity Fair of the inking: “I did get a tattoo.

“But you won’t ever see it.”

READ MORE: Billie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford Split After Dating For Less Than A Year

The rare bikini snap of the singer comes after she clapped back at “bozos” calling her a “sellout” for expressing her feminity last month.

She wrote on her Instagram Story, “I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how I did & constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman and now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or flirting, I CHANGED and am a sellout.. and ‘what happened to her’ oMg iT’s nOt thE sAmE biLlie she’s just like the rest bla blah.

“[Y]ou guys are true idiots. LOL I can be BOTH you f**king bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST! :))))”

See more in the clip below.