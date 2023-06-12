Click to share this via email

Noami Watts and Billy Crudup are looking happily married.

Last week, the couple tied the knot in a ceremony at a courthouse in New York, but they still found time to get into the party spirit.

The wedding was witnessed by “Spotlight” star Mark Ruffalo, along with his wife, Sunrise Coigney.

Ruffalo shared a photo of Watts and Crudup sharing a kiss, writing, “Congratulations on the nuptials @NaomiWatts and Billy Crudup. We love you guys.”

In the pic, Watts could be seen in her wedding dress, an Oscar de la Renta Sweetheart Water Lilly Guipure, featuring floral straps and a sleeveless look.

The wedding was also attended by actor Josh Hamilton, who was also celebrating his birthday, and his wife Lily Thorne, who were seen in a snap Watts shared on her Instagram Story.

Watts and Crudup met on the set of the 2017 series “Gypsy”, in which they played husband and wife, and began dating soon after. The actress was previously married to actor Liev Schreiber, with whom she shares two children.