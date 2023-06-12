Click to share this via email

Things are about to get royally hot on Prime Video.

The streamer is set to release “Red, White & Royal Blue” this summer — an R-rated rom-com about a feud between the son of the American President and Britain’s prince.

“Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) have a lot in common: Stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity … and a total disdain for each other. Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time,” reads the official synopsis.

“Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged ‘truce.’ But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.”

“Red, White & Royal Blue” — based on Casey McQuiston’s critically acclaimed New York Times best seller — marks the feature film writing and directing debut of Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance).

The upcoming film also stars Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, and Rachel Hilson, with Stephen Fry, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Aneesh Sheth and Juan Castano.

“Red, White & Royal Blue” premieres globally on August 11, exclusively on Prime Video.