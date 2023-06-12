Click to share this via email

Amber Heard’s next movie is on the way.

Deadline is reporting that the actress will be heading to Sicily for the premiere of her new film “In the Fire” at the 69th Taormina Film Festival.

The film is a supernatural thriller in which Heard plays a pioneering psychiatrist in the year 1899 who is called to Colombia to solve the case of a child accused of being the devil.

Heard’s character attempts to help the desperate child at a time before psychiatry was respected as a science.

Director Conor Allyn and co-star Eduardo Noriego will also be on hand for the film festival premiere, on June 24.

“In the Fire” is Heard’s first film since her legal battle against ex-husband Johnny Depp, which resulted in a highly publicized defamation trial last year.

The actress is also set to appear in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, out Christmas Day.