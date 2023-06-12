Noel Gallagher claims he knows the cause of Taylor Swift’s latest breakup.

Rumours circulated last week that Swift’s alleged romance with The 1975’s Matt Healy has come to an end after a month. According to the Oasis frontman, it was his spat with Healy that was the cause of the split.

“Taylor has obviously said, ‘Now look, keep your f–king nose out of that Gallagher business, or we are fucking through,’” he joking told The Rolling Stone.

READ MORE: Matty Healy Hints At Taylor Swift Split During Gig, Says He’s ‘Sure’ He’s Been Facing Online Backlash

The two musicians have been at odds since Healy allegedly said Oasis needed to “grow up” and get back together earlier this year.

“And he couldn’t help it. And Swifty, God bless her, said, ‘I can’t deal with this s–t because once he’s done with you, he is gonna come after me and I’m not fucking having it. So, I’m sorry, Matty, you gotta go.’… Serves him right!” he continued.

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher And Sara MacDonald Split After 12 Years Of Marriage

While TMZ reported on the breakup, they didn’t cite a reason for the split.