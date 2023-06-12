Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme opens up about his cancer diagnosis.

The musician gave his first extensive personal interview in years with Revolver‘s Steve Appleford, where he admitted to being in the middle of the healing process from a battle with cancer.

“I never say it can’t get any worse. I never say that, and I wouldn’t advise it. But I do say it can get better,” he said, via Exclaim. “Cancer is just the cherry on top of an interesting time period, you know?”

While Homme didn’t reveal many details about his diagnosis, he did explain he was recovering from a successful surgery to remove the cancer.

“I’m extremely thankful that I’ll get through this, and I’ll look back at this as something that’s fucked up — but will have made me better,” he continued. “I’m cool with that. There’s a lot of stuff I want to do. And there’s a lot of people I want to do that with.”

The musician also noted how music helped him during this difficult period.

“I’ve got nothing against therapy. I just don’t go because I play [music] instead,” he explained. “Over the last couple years, I’ve done a lot of therapy, but at the end of the day, I understand how to proceed, moving forward with the religion that I use — music.”

His cancer diagnosis wasn’t the only difficulty Homme had been struggling with. His marriage to Brody Dalle ended, followed by a subsequent custody battle for his three kids, along with the deaths of friends and colleagues like Mark Lanegan and Taylor Hawkins.

“This has been the darkest four years of my life. But that’s OK, too,” Homme continued. “In the heartaches, my mistakes, these deaths and my own physical things I’m dealing with — even though all that has occurred and smashed my old life to pieces, those pieces I’ve been able to build into a ship that’s about to launch. I will float into my new life from all those pieces.”