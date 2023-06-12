Black Eyed Peas’ Apl.de.ap is showing his pride during Filipino Heritage Month.

The Filipino-American musician is best known as one of the founding members of The Black Eyed Peas, but has also been a regular judge on the hit show, “The Voice: Teen Philippines” and is also the founder of the Apl.de.ap Foundation which focuses on supporting youth to grant opportunities through arts, technology and healthcare in the Philippines.

He serves an inspiration for the next generation of rising Filipino stars, a fact that brings him pride.

“Oh, man. First of all, Maraming Salamat to my kababayans, all the Pinoys out there,” he told ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier when asked about Canada’s Filipino History Month.

“It feels good to be supported by my kababayans and inspire other Pinoy artists to make it in the game,” explained the rapper. “And happy Filipino History Month. It feels great to be supported by your countrymen, and I’m proud to always represent Filipino culture.”

Apl.de.ap has also given other young artists a platform, even touring in Black Eyed Peas with J. Rey Soul, who competed in the first season of “The Voice: Philippines”.