Prince Andrew continues to stay put at Royal Lodge.

The Duke of York is still refusing to leave his home of 20 years, even while it’s set to undergo renovations, due to his fear that, if he leaves, he could potentially be evicted before returning.

The Daily Mail reports that Andrew, 63, is resisting his brother King Charles III’s wishes for him to downsize from the 30-room mansion and move into Frogmore Cottage.

The outlet adds that the 98-acre property now requires renovations, including roof repairs, “scheduled later this summer which will take several months to complete,” as per a source.

The duke has reportedly been “advised that staying in the house during those renovations could prove problematic,” however he’s “reluctant” to go anywhere else, the source added.

Andrew, who stepped down as a working royal in 2019 due to his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is concerned that even if he temporarily leaves the lodge for a short period, he risks permanently being evicted.

“They originally wanted Andrew out of Royal Lodge so that the property could be renovated and prepared for new lodgers,” another source told Daily Mail. “But he is adamant that, as he has so many years left to run on his lease and he spent millions from his own fortune doing up the place that he is not going to leave his home.”

The source added that the duke, who shares the £30million mansion with ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, “feels very strongly” that the royal family “are moving the goalposts suddenly.” He’s believed to have spent about £7m out of pocket renovating the Berkshire, England house.

Additionally, there’s been claims that Prince William “has his eye” on Royal Lodge, which offers more space to “reflect his new role” as Prince of Wales.

William currently lives in Adelaide Cottage with Kate Middleton and their three children, but the couple are reportedly finding the four-bedroom cottage “very cramped.”

King Charles’ wish for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were asked to vacate their U.K. residence earlier this year. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who reside in Montecito, California — were “matter-of-fact”about it, accepting the eviction with no plans to change Charles’ mind, given that they are happy in their U.S. home.

Following their eviction, it was reported that the King offered Andrew the keys to the five-bedroom house, to which he refused, leading to its new occupants — Andrew’s daughter, Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their two children.

The Duke of York has now been resisting Charles for several months, making his brother “furious.”