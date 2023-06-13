Treat Williams, star of “Hair” and “Everwood”, has died after being involved in a motorcycle accident, ET confirmed. He was 71.

Williams’ agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson, released the news in a statement to People, telling the outlet that the actor died Monday following the fatal crash.

“He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” McPherson told People. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.”

The statement continued, “He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

Though local authorities have not yet confirmed his identity, Jacob Gribble, the fire chief for Dorset, Vermont, told People that the crash happened around 5:00 p.m. Monday on Route 30 by Long Trail Auto near the southwestern Vermont town of Dorset.

Per Gribble, the incident involved a single car and Williams’ motorcycle. Investigators believe the driver of the car was turning and didn’t see the motorcycle. Gribble says the motorcyclist was the only person hurt, noting that a LifeNet helicopter was summoned from Ticonderoga, New York, to airlift him to a hospital. The Manchester Fire Department responded and set up the landing zone for the helicopter. Other emergency services that responded included East Dorset Fire and Rupert Fire.

The 71-year-old actor had more than 120 credits to his name, with a decades-long career that began back in 1975 with his debut film, “Deadly Hero”.

Williams reached a career-high with a starring role in “Hair”, playing George Berger in the film, which was based on the hit Broadway musical. The role earned him a Golden Globe nomination — his first — for New Star of the Year.

He would go on to star in several films and television shows, including the WB drama, “Everwood”, where he played Dr. Andrew Brown.

Williams’ list of credits also includes Steven Spielberg’s “1941”, “Prince of the City”, “Blue Bloods” and the Hallmark Channel series, “Chesapeake Shores”.

Hallmark Channel released a statement to ET after Williams’ death, saying, “We are heartbroken over the passing of Treat Williams, a beloved member of our Hallmark family and an immense talent who captured the hearts of millions. It was a privilege to have worked with Treat, who brought to life so many memorable characters over the years. We will remember him for the joy he brought to our screens, and the legacy he leaves behind. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.”

