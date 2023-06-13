Click to share this via email

Johnny Depp is giving away his winnings.

After his ex-wife Amber Heard agreed to a settlement paying him $1 million following their defamation trial, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor has reportedly received the payment.

TMZ reported that the payment was recently made to Depp by Heard’s insurance company as part of the settlement, with Depp planning to split the money between five charities.

The money will be split evenly, at $200,000 each, between the Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society and the Amazonia Fund Alliance.

All are reported to be causes Depp believes in, including helping sick kids, providing housing for disenfranchised communities and preserving the ecosystem.

Depp and Heard came to the settlement after the “Pirates” star was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages when jurors found that his ex had defamed him.

Heard was also awarded $2 million in damages in her countersuit, though both actors filed appeals against their respective rulings.

In December 2022, the pair dropped their appeals and reached the $1 million settlement from Heard.