Following a slew of legal troubles and admitted “complex mental health issues,” Ezra Miller made their first public appearance in nearly two years at a photo call event for the upcoming superhero film, “The Flash”.

The actor — who has faced a series of disturbing public allegations in recent years — appeared along co-stars like Ben Affleck at the event promoting the DC epic, which is out this Friday.

Ezra stepped out in a white suit jacket, accented with metal lightning bolts, which they paired with black pants.

Ezra Miller at “The Flash” film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA – 12 June 2023. Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The actor first spoke publicly about their ongoing personal struggles last August, releasing a statement through their representative to Variety that said, “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.”

The statement continued, “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

In June 2020, Miller was captured on video in Iceland, where the “Perks of Being a Wallflower” star was seen yelling at a woman outside a bar, “Do you wanna fight? Is that the deal?” The woman responded by putting her arms up as Miller approached her and appeared to grab her by the neck. Miller then appeared to push the woman to the ground while holding on to her shoulder and neck. No charges were filed.

A report from Variety in June 2022 regarding that incident included an interview with the alleged victim, alongside an additional interview with another woman, named Nadia, who detailed a separate altercation she claimed to have had with Miller at her home in Berlin this past February. She filed a police report and said she has since blocked the actor’s number and has not had contact since that night.

Those reports came in the wake of a slew of legal troubles and public allegations against Miller, including multiple arrests in Hawaii, as well as allegations that Miller has participated in grooming multiple girls as young as 12.

Additionally, a June Rolling Stone expose alleged that Miller had also been housing a woman and her children on a farm in Vermont in shockingly unsafe living conditions — which included loaded guns lying around the house, accessible by the children.

In October 2022, Miller pleaded not guilty to a felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling. The actor was charged with burglary and petit larceny after allegedly entering their neighbour’s Vermont home on May 1 and stealing several bottles of alcohol before leaving.

Despite the mounting allegations, Warner Bros. stood by the release of “The Flash”, as Variety reported that CEO David Zaslav expressed positivity about the film in the company’s Q2 earnings call in August 2022.

While he didn’t mention Miller by name, Zaslav addressed upcoming DC projects like “The Flash”, “Black Adam” and “Shazam! 2”, saying, “We’ve seen them, we think they’re terrific, and we think we can make them even better.”

“The Flash” director Andy Muschietti also stood by his star, stating on “The Discourse” podcast in May 2023 that he had no intention of replacing Miller in a possible sequel.

“I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did,” Muschietti said. “The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys—it feels like a character that was made for them.”

