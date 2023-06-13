Click to share this via email

Selena Gomez is promising new music on the way.

On Tuesday morning, the “Only Murders in the Building” star teased upcoming music with a photos from a recording studio on Instagram.

“don’t worry guys, it’s coming,” she wrote, alongside the black-and-white pics. “Even from Paris. 😉”

Gomez has shared a number of posts over the last two weeks from her trip to Paris, including a snap in front of the Eiffel Tower with her cousin Priscilla Cosme.

Meanwhile, fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from Gomez, whose last full solo album, Rare, was released in 2020.

In 2020, the singer released the Spanish-language EP Revelación, which was nominated for a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album.

She has also featured on a number of singles in recent years, including “My Mind & Me”, from the 2022 documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”, about her struggles with both her physical and mental health.

Along with the new music being recorded, Gomez fans will also be getting the premiere of “Only Murders in the Building” season 3 on August 8.