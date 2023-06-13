Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Grimes is giving fans a further look at her interesting new tattoos.

The Canadian singer took to Instagram to show off her “alien scar” chest tattoo, with the scar-like inking going across her collarbone.

READ MORE: Grimes Talks Being An ‘AI Spy’, Reveals Why She Exited Record Contract

She had a chipped front tooth in the snap, explaining on Twitter: “Yes front tooth is broken, has been since Dec.

“Stage diving incident in Japan. didn’t seek medical attention in time, my bite healed wrong – so been warned they’ll chip a lot but I dig the look.”

READ MORE: Grimes Invites People To ‘Use My Voice’ For AI-Generated Songs, Says She’ll Split 50% Of Royalties

Yes front tooth is broken, has been since Dec. Stage diving incident in Japan. didn't seek medical attention in time, my bite healed wrong – so been warned they'll chip a lot but I dig the look — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) June 10, 2023

Grimes also shared some more shots of the huge red tatt on her right leg, using the post to tease her new music.

Her caption included, “Ps so stoked w this tattoo by @caidasindesamparo – got a bunch of amazing pics of it yesterday.

“I am marvelling at this masterpiece on my leg.”

Grimes’ latest post comes after she showed fans her red leg inking, as well as her ear tatt earlier this month.

Credit: Instagram/Grimes