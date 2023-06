Click to share this via email

Grimes is giving fans a further look at her interesting new tattoos.

The Canadian singer took to Instagram to show off her “alien scar” chest tattoo, with the scar-like inking going across her collarbone.

She had a chipped front tooth in the snap, explaining on Twitter: “Yes front tooth is broken, has been since Dec.

“Stage diving incident in Japan. didn’t seek medical attention in time, my bite healed wrong – so been warned they’ll chip a lot but I dig the look.”

Grimes also shared some more shots of the huge red tatt on her right leg, using the post to tease her new music.

Her caption included, β€œPs so stoked w this tattoo by @caidasindesamparo – got a bunch of amazing pics of it yesterday.

β€œI am marvelling at this masterpiece on my leg.”

Grimes’ latest post comes after she showed fans her red leg inking, as well as her ear tatt earlier this month.

Credit: Instagram/Grimes