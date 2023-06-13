Joni Mitchell had a big moment back on stage.

After making a surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival last year, over the weekend, the 79-year-old Canadian music legend headlined her first concert in 20 years.

READ MORE: Joni Mitchell Biopic In The Works From Director Cameron Crowe

The “Echoes Through the Canyon” concert at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Quincy, Wash. on Saturday featured co-headliner Brandi Carlile.

The three-hour show, dubbed the “Joni Jam”, saw the iconic artist performing classics and deep cuts from her long body of work, as well as cover songs.

Mitchell and Carlile were also joined by a slew of guests, including Sarah McLachlan, Annie Lennox, Allison Russell, Marcus Mumford, Blake Mills, Lucius and more.

Fans were delighted to hear Mitchell perform classics like “Both Sides Now”, as well as covers of standards like “Summertime” from Porgy and Bess, Leiber and Stoller’s “Love Potion No. 9” and Frankie Lymon & the Teenagers’ “Why Do Fools Fall in Love?”.

READ MORE: Joni Mitchell Honoured With Gershwin Prize At Tribute Concert

Check out the full set list from the concert below:

“Big Yellow Taxi”

“Night Ride Home”

“Raised on Robbery” (with Celisse Henderson)

“Come in from the Cold” (with Marcus Mumford)

“Amelia” (with Blake Mills)

“Carey”

“Sex Kills” (with Celisse Henderson)

“Summertime” (George Gershwin cover)

“Ladies of the Canyon” (with Annie Lennox)

“Help Me” (with Celisse Henderson)

“Where There’s a Will There’s a Way”

“Love Potion No. 9” (The Clovers cover)

“A Case of You” (with Marcus Mumford & Brandi Carlile)

“A Strange Boy” (with Wendy & Lisa)

“Cactus Tree” (with Lucius)

“California” (with Marcus Mumford)

“Blue” (with Sarah McLachlan)

“Why Do Fools Fall in Love” (Frankie Lymon & the Teenagers cover)

“Shine” (with Brandi Carlile)

“Both Sides Now”

“The Circle Game”

“Just Like This Train”

“If”

“Young at Heart” (Frank Sinatra cover) (with Allison Russell)