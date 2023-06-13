Click to share this via email

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck at the Los Angeles "The Flash" premiere.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez packed on the PDA as they attended “The Flash” premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Affleck — who reprises his Batman role in the flick — and Lopez were all smiles as they posed for photographers, kissing one another and cozying up on the red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck at the Los Angeles “The Flash” premiere. Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Lopez looked as stunning as ever in a Gucci gown, featuring a black top and flowing peach skirt.

The singer wore her hair in a chic ponytail, teaming the look with a black clutch bag.

Affleck, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black suit and shirt.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck at the Los Angeles “The Flash” premiere. Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Monday’s “The Flash” premiere hit headlines, especially due to the fact it was Ezra Miller’s first public appearance in nearly two years.

The actor — who plays Barry Allen in the DC movie — has faced a series of disturbing public allegations in recent years.

Give “The Flash” trailer a watch below.