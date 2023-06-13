Tenoch Huerta has responded to the allegations of a woman claiming that he sexually assaulted her.

On June 11, Elena Ríos shared her accusations on Twitter.

“It is very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved in the world for playing a character in a movie like @TenochHuerta,” wrote Ríos in her tweet, translated from Spanish.

“Charming in appearance, the great hallmark of a narcissist + a good helping of victimization,” she added.

“¿Y por qué no denunciaste?” Dicen los que viven en un país machista, donde la justicia es inalcanzable donde casi te matan y ni aún así te creen ni llega la justicia. • Y no, no quiero ser famosa.

• Y no, no quiero dinero porque sé trabajar. — •𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐚 𝐑í𝐨𝐬 🎷 (@_ElenaRios) June 11, 2023

Not long after Ríos’ tweet went viral, Huerta — who played Prince Namor in last year’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — denied the allegations in a lengthy statement he posted to Instagram Stories, in both English and Spanish.

“A false and completely unsubstantiated accusation about me has spread like wildfire — and I cannot let it go unchallenged any longer,” he wrote in his post, issued on Monday, Jan. 12.

“About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months. It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends,” the actor continued.

Tenoch Huerta/Instagram

“As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage,” he wrote.

“Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive,” he added.

“I am deeply grateful to my family and the people who have supported me and greatly appreciate everyone who is willing to look at the facts and reflect before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion,” Huerta concluded.

Marvel Studios, which produced “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, has yet to comment.

ET Canada previously reached out to Huerta’s rep for comment.