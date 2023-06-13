Canadian guard Jamal Murray scored 14 points while adding another eight assists and eight rebounds to help the Denver Nuggets top the Miami Heat 94-89 to win their first NBA title and put the Kitchener, Ont. in some elite company.

“I envisioned this as a young ‘un growing up, so, I say as long as I stuck with the same mentality that I had growing up that I would have, I’ll be in the right spot,” Murray said in an interview the NBA posted to Twitter.

“I had to keep saying my prayers, keep putting in the work and everything would take care of itself.”

It took the Nuggets just five games to defeat the Heat as star centre Nikola Jokic led the charge once again recording 28 points and 16 rebounds in the win.

Jokic and Murray were a dynamic duo throughout the playoffs, even setting an NBA record in Game 3 of the Finals, as they became the first teammates to record a triple double (double digits in three stat categories) in one game.

They were also the first pair to record average at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in a single postseason.

Jokic throws Jamal Murray into the pool 😭 pic.twitter.com/h75zpzEgHm — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

Murray, who grew up in Kitchener, spent time at Grand River Collegiate Institute before moving on to basketball powerhouse Orangeville Prep where he would play with another future NBA player, Thon Maker.

From there, he was recruited by several collegiate powerhouses before he chose to attend the University of Kentucky.

He spent one season with the Wildcats, before he was selected by the Nuggets with the 7th pick in the 2016 draft.

The Kitchener, Ont. native joins a short list of just nine Canadians to have been on teams that won the Larry O’Brien trophy awarded yearly to NBA champions.

Andrew Wiggins joined that exclusive club last year when the Golden State Warriors won the NBA title.

Canadian NBA Champions: Mike Smrek.

Bill Wennington.

Rick Fox.

Joel Anthony.

Cory Joseph.

Tristan Thompson.

Chris Boucher.

Andrew Wiggins.

And now Jamal Murray. pic.twitter.com/LZ9mPMCEjW — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 13, 2023

Jamal Murray’s dad, Roger, was understandably excited that his son was part of the NBA title-winning Nuggets

Jamal Murray’s dad, with the trophy, dancing to Serbian music. pic.twitter.com/aoOFGkS2e4 — Mike Singer (@msinger) June 13, 2023

People in Kitchener were also excited for their native son’s big night.

On behalf of all of us in #NuggetsNationNorth in the @CityKitchener🇨🇦, hometown to @BeMore27, congratulations to the Denver @nuggets on winning the 2023 @NBA @NBACanada Championships and bringing home the Larry O'Brien Championship trophy to the @CityofDenver! pic.twitter.com/GCFIKHo6Zl — Berry Vrbanovic (@berryonline) June 13, 2023

© Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.