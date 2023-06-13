Hollywood is mourning the loss of actor Treat Williams, who died on Monday at age 71.

Williams, who starred in classic films like “Hair” and “Prince of the City”, as well as TV series like “Everwood”, died after being involved in a motorcycle accident in Vermont.

As news of the actor’s passing broke, tributes began pouring in from his friends, collaborators and other stars.

Kim Cattrall, who worked with Williams on the TV movie “36 Hours to Die” shared a photo from the film, writing on Instagram, “I’m in shock! RIP Dear Treat,” sending condolences to the actor’s family.

Matt Bomer, who played Williams’ son in “White Collar” also shared a lengthy tribute on Instagram, writing, “He’s one of the few actors I’ve worked with who always checked in on me – even years after we worked together. Treat- you were an amazing actor and an even better person and I will miss you.”

Williams’ “Everwood” co-star Emily VanCamp wrote, “The many times we worked together- always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time. Sending all my love to your family Treat. Fly high my friend ✨.”

“Treat Williams and I got our start together in NYC appearing in two Broadway shows, Grease and Over Here,” wrote John Travolta on his Instagram Story. “I’m so sorry Treat. My thoughts are with you and your family. You will be missed. Love, John.”

Vanessa Hudgens, who played Williams’ daughter in 2018’s “Second Act”, wrote on her Instagram Story, “He was a great movie dad and an even better human being. Treat Williams was a fantastic actor, a joy to be around, and the kindest soul. He will be missed.”

Sharon Stone shared a headline about the actor’s death, writing, “Sad news, rest in peace brother,” on her Instagram Story.

Other stars, including, James Woods, Malcolm McDowell and more also shared tributes on their social media feeds.

Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America. It can be pretty lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and sense of humor was a Godsend. I really loved him and am devastated that he’s gone. #RIP #TreatWilliams pic.twitter.com/2FTBNJJ6lW — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 13, 2023

Treat’s passing is a great lost to the acting community. Our prayers are with his loved ones. RIP #treatwilliams #rip #restinpeace pic.twitter.com/r2ARG5X0D9 — Malcolm McDowell (@McDowellMalc) June 13, 2023

Very saddened by the news of Treat Williams’ passing. Though I never worked with him, we had the opportunity to hang out a few times. What a lovely, kind and generous soul. His warmth and grace apparent in addition to his immense talent. #RIPTreatWilliams https://t.co/uaZMSeI8PQ — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) June 13, 2023

Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man. In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP pic.twitter.com/jjZN8VcLR8 — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 13, 2023

It’s rare to meet someone in show business who was as warm, kind, genuine, and talented as #TreatWilliams. I’m grateful I had the opportunity. Sending prayers to his incredible wife Pam and their 2 children. — Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe) June 13, 2023

https://twitter.com/JustineBateman/status/1668445814312828928?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1668445814312828928%7Ctwgr%5E36416f30344329e4c4d42bef8fb0b61735ecd3f2%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etonline.com%2Ftreat-williams-dead-at-71-kim-cattrall-emily-vancamp-and-more-stars-pay-tribute-206301

Ahhhhhh mannnnn! I jus devastated! This is breaking my heart. Treat Williams rest in peace. One of the truly nicest guys I’ve ever met! My prayers go out to Treat’s family…what a loss. So, so so sad 🙏🏾🕊️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/xVk4ik5xyG — David Alan Grier AKA #LeonMusk (@davidalangrier) June 13, 2023

Williams, who had more than 120 credits to his name, made his film debut in 1971’s “Deadly Hero”. His breakout came with “Hair”, based on the Broadway smash, in which he played George Berger and earned a Golden Globe nod for New Star of the Year.

He also appeared in Steven Spielberg’s “1941”, “Once Upon a Time in America”, “Smooth Talk” and “The Deep End of the Ocean”, as well as TV series like “Tales from the Crypt”, “Chicago Fire” and “Blue Bloods”.

Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and children, Gill and Elinor, aka “Ellie.”