Hailey Bieber wants fans to stop escalating the non-existent feud they believe she has with Selena Gomez, ex-girlfriend of her husband, Justin Bieber.

Fans of Gomez — who boasts a jaw-dropping 422 million followers on Instagram — have been attacking Bieber on social media ever since she began dating the “Yummy” singer under a mistaken belief that she somehow stole the Biebs away from Gomez.

Meanwhile, Bieber’s supporters have been retaliating, with fans of the two women taking to social media to offer mean comments about them — something Bieber wants to stop.

To make her point, Bieber shared a post on Instagram Stories aimed at her fans.

“If you’re leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone’s posts just know that I don’t want that, nor do I ever or will I ever support of condone hateful, mean, or nasty comments,” she wrote.

“Doing that is not supporting me,” she continued.

“If you are participating in that you are part of a culture that I want no part of,” Bieber wrote.

She concluded by writing, “Please be nice or don’t say anything.”