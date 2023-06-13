A new Beatles song is on the way, with the help of artificial intelligence.

Paul McCartney announced a final Beatles track will be released later this year, after he used AI to “extricate” John Lennon’s voice from an old demo, The Guardian reported.

The track in question is decades old, but McCartney didn’t confirm the name of it.

“We just finished it up and it’ll be released this year,” McCartney explained during his BBC “Radio 4 Today programme” interview on Tuesday.

“[Peter Jackson] was able to extricate John’s voice from a ropey little bit of cassette,” McCartney explained.

“We had John’s voice and a piano and he could separate them with AI. They tell the machine: ‘That’s the voice. This is a guitar. Lose the guitar.’

“So when we came to make what will be the last Beatles record, it was a demo that John had and we were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI. Then we can mix the record, as you would normally do. So it gives you some sort of leeway,” he continued.

The BBC stated the song that’s being released might be the 1978 Lennon composition, titled “Now And Then”.

The demo was included on the “For Paul” cassette that was given to McCartney by Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono. The late musician had recorded it shortly before his tragic death in 1980.

This isn’t the first time McCartney has used AI to bring Lennon’s voice to life. He used the technology to allow him to “duet” with Lennon on his recent tour.

McCartney said of AI, “I’m not on the internet that much but people will say to me: ‘Oh, yeah, there’s a track where John’s singing one of my songs,’ and it’s just AI … it’s kind of scary but exciting, because it’s the future. We’ll just have to see where that leads.”