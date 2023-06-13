Click to share this via email

Zendaya’s team is shutting down rumours.

On Monday, The Daily Mail published a report that the “Dune” star had been denied entry at a restaurant in Rome because her black cropped tube top didn’t fit the dress code.

But the actress’ rep denied the report to Page Six, telling the outlet, “This is completely false.”

Her rep explained that Zendaya and her group of friends went to Terrazza Borromini, but soon “realized” that they had eaten there before, on a prior trip to Italy.

The group apparently “left and went to another place” to eat.

Pictures published by The Daily Mail had shown Zendaya outside the restaurant wearing the midriff-baring top, along with loose khakis.

On her Instagram Story, the 26-year-old seemingly alluded to the press rumours, sharing an image from the graphic novel Watchmen, with a character asking Dr. Manhattan, “Source?” and the superhero responding, “I made it up.”

Photo: Zendaya/Instagram

Zendaya was in Rome over the weekend for the opening of Bulgari’s new luxury hotel, Bulgari Hotel Roma, alongside fellow brand ambassador Priyanka Chopra.