Jon Hamm can’t help but gush over Tina Fey!

ET spoke to Hamm at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of his new film, “Maggie Moore(s)”, about his co-star and his role in the upcoming “Mean Girls: The Musical” movie.

“Tina is a very confident and capable actress, she’s an amazing person. We’ve known each other for a long time now, and I think we respect each other’s talent and abilities and what we bring to the table,” Hamm said when asked about his on-screen chemistry with Fey.

Directed by Hamm’s “Mad Men” co-star, John Slattery, the film sees Hamm as Police Chief Jordan Sanders, who unravels a web of small-town lies while investigating the bizarre murders of two women with the same name. He meets and quickly falls for Rita (Fey), a nosy neighbour who’s eager to help solve the mystery.

“And we were both excited to tell the story, I was very pleased that she said yes to the role, and I was very pleased to get to act opposite her again,” he added of reuniting with the funny woman for the pair’s new crime drama.