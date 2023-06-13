Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Stassi Schroeder is following in the footsteps of such stars as Demi Moore, Cindy Crawford and Christina Aguilera by taking it all off for a nude photo shoot celebrating her pregnancy.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star, 34, is expecting her second child with husband Beau Clark, and took to Instagram to share photos from a recent shoot.

READ MORE: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Stassi Schroeder Pregnant With Baby No. 2

“Manifesting a well-adjusted mama’s boy,” wrote Schroeder — who is already mom to 2-year-old daughter Hartford — in the caption.

Schroeder’s IG post was greeted with supportive comments from her followers, including “Dancing With the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd, who wrote, “I love how natural these shots are. You are stunning .”

Back in March, Schroeder revealed that she and Clark were expecting a boy.

Schroeder is revelling in motherhood after being fired from “Vanderpump Rules” back in 2020 due to some racially insensitive comments during a 2018 podcast.