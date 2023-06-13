Harrison Ford can’t believe he’s still playing Indiana Jones 42 years after the first movie was released.

“Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” hit screens in 1981, and ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman asked Ford whether he could have ever imagined still playing the character in 2023’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”.

Ford, 80, responded, “I mean, it’s insane. Of course not! How could you imagine that you would be playing the same character 42 years later? It’s impossible to believe.

“So no, I never had that thought, but it is amazing to me that we’re able still to make these films. I enjoy making them.

“And I thought this one was the perfect story to close out the series. I was really pleased with the script that we had and the companions that were chosen to go along on the adventure with me.”

Ford was joined by his co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge — who plays Helena Shaw in the flick — for the chat.

Waller-Bridge commented on Ford being able to do “the exact same stuff” stunt-wise as her, telling Hoffman: “I was exhausted. He was absolutely fine, didn’t break a sweat and he taught me a thing or two about stunts.”

‌Ford insisted, “What you cannot teach anybody is to have the guts and the energy to throw yourself into it the way that Phoebe did. And on screen, it’s magic. It’s great to see. Great to see her in an action scene.”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” hits theatres June 30.