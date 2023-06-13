Click to share this via email

This is one freaky mystery.

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the official trailer for the new movie “They Cloned Tyrone”, a comedy starring John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris.

Photo: Netflix

In the film, Boyega plays a hustler, Foxx a pimp and Parris a pro, and things get very twisted when they see a man kidnapped off the street.

Following the car, they stumble on a hidden, underground lab where they find a clone of Boyega’s character Tyrone.

They quickly begin piecing together a paranoid conspiracy about a government organization doing experiments on their community.

Soon enough, the trio are on a mission to uncover the wild conspiracy, take down the people behind it, and save their home.

Photo: Parrish Lewis/Netflix © 2023.

Directed by Juel Taylor and co-written by Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier, the film also stars David Alan Grier, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Tamberla Perry, Eric Robinson Jr. and Kiefer Sutherland.

The film is also Foxx’s first to be released since he was briefly hospitalized over an unknown “medical complication,” while he was shooting the upcoming Netflix movie “Back in Action”.

“They Cloned Tyone” premieres July 21.