First-time mom Keke Palmer is clapping back after experiencing what she described as “breast milk discrimination.”

On Monday, June 12, the “Nope” star took to Twitter to share her experience at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas.

According to Palmer — who welcomed son Leo in February — she tussled with TSA staff over bringing breast milk she’d pumped through security before boarding a flight while traveling with her infant son.

“Breast milk discrimination at the Houston airport ruined my mood,” Palmer tweeted.

“I should’ve popped my [breast] out right then because the discretion and comfort of pumping is thwarted with threats to throw out over 16oz my babies food?!?!!! Why is that not a crime??” she continued, adding, “I’M A MOTHER for crying out loud 😩😢.”