“Dancing With the Stars” siblings Derek and Julianne Hough are the latest celebs to join forces with “Property Brothers” stars Jonathan and Drew Scott in their feel-good HGTV Canada series “Celebrity IOU”.

“Derek and Julianne Hough jump in with Jonathan and Drew to gift their close friend and trainer,” reads the episode’s synopsis. “After being forced to close his gym, the Hough siblings want to kickstart his next chapter by spinning his outdated condo into a sleek and personalized space.”

Ahead of the episode, a series of first-look photos from the reno were unveiled.

Drew & Jonathan Scott with Derek & Julianne Hough during demolition, as seen on “Celebrity IOU”. Photo: HGTV

Jonathan and Drew Scott and Derek & Julianne continue the work, installing cabinets and tiles, as seen on “Celebrity IOU”. Photo: HGTV

Jonathan and Drew Scott and Derek & Julianne continue the work, installing cabinets and tiles, as seen on “Celebrity IOU”. Photo: HGTV

Portraits of Drew and Jonathan Scott with Derek & Julianne Hough, as seen on “Celebrity IOU”. Photo: HGTV — HGTV

Portraits of Drew and Jonathan Scott with Derek & Julianne Hough, as seen on “Celebrity IOU”. Photo: HGTV

Beauty shots and after images of the renovated areas of the house, as seen on “Celebrity IOU”. Photo: HGTV

The Houghs join a roster of celebrities in the new season that includes Heidi Klum, Glenn Close, Jay Leno, Kristin Chenoweth, Kristin Davis, Taraji P. Henson and Emma Roberts.

“The celebrities we partner with are incredibly genuine — they really want to do something kind for the people who have given so much to them and others,” said Jonathan Scott of the series, now airing its fourth season. “Their dedication to these special renovations is so moving, and I think that’s why we all ugly cry at every episode.”

Derek and Julianne Hough will be seen on the next edition of “Celebrity IOU”, airing Monday, June 1, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada.