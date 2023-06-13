Brian Cox gets envious like the rest of us.

The “Succession” star sat down for a conversation with Emily Blunt for the latest entry in Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series and got candid about his jealousy of Meryl Streep.

In the conversation, Cox brought up Blunt’s breakout role in “The Devil Wears Prada”, in which she played Streep’s secretary.

“It was just an extraordinary overnight shift in my life when that came out,” Blunt said.

“I loved it,” Cox told her. “And to work with one of the greatest screen actresses of all time, I so envy you. One of my ambitions, before I snuff it, is to work with Meryl.”

Blunt told him, “Oh, don’t say ‘snuff it’! You will. She’s amazing and was slightly terrifying on that film. She said it was one of the first times she’s tried Method acting. But it made her so miserable, playing Miranda.”

“I met her once, and I said, ‘I never liked you,'” the actor revealed. “And she went, ‘What?’ I said, ‘I never liked you because I was jealous.’ How can anybody be that good?”

Talking about different approaches to acting, Cox said, “What’s important is really what’s underneath. There’s this whole debate about Method acting and all that. I’m all for whatever gets you through the day. But the great thing is how you transmit energy. If you hit it right, it just works. That’s the most important thing that we have as actors, that ability to go into something very quickly and come out of it. Not to dwell.”