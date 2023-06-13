Drake is taking home the big prize after the Denver Nuggets’ win.

No one was happier than the rapper after the basketball team took home the NBA championship, who even took to his Instagram Stories to celebrate the news.

The Toronto native had bet big on the results of the match, sharing his wins in a series of posts which began with a video of his $242,583.91 bet on the Denver Nuggets to beat the Miami Heat four games to one. He walked away with an estimated payout of $824,785.31 on the successful call.

READ MORE: Who Is Lilah Pi? Everything You Need To Know About Drake’s Rumoured New Love Interest

Drake – Photo: Instagram/@champagnepapi

Complex reports Drake had also placed $1 million on the Nuggets taking the series and gained an estimated $1,230,000. The two bids brought his successful sports bets to a total of $2,054,785.31 off the Nuggets’ victory alone.

His next post celebrated the talent on the team, with a photo of Nuggets superstars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

READ MORE: Drake Appears To Confirm Lilah Pi Dating Rumours With Sweet Birthday Post

“Me and Eddie after Nuggets finally get me a sports win @stake,” he wrote under the photo. He followed up the post with a demand to the sports betting site, “[Canadian flag emoji] CASH ME” .