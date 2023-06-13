Harrison Ford is revealing the key to making “kicking ass” look good.

The actor chatted to ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman alongside his “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

As Hoffman brought up his “Captain America: Brave New World” co-star Anthony Mackie’s recent Instagram post about listening to Ford telling him “how kicking ass should look,” Ford said: “Thank you, Anthony for your flattery. It unhinges me. I don’t know what to say.”

Ford added of the key to “making kicking ass look so good”: “I think Phoebe said it best: You’ve got to make it look messy. You got to make it look real.

“You’ve got to put the energy into it to make it look real. But it’s all part of the technique. I mean, the main thing about doing stunts or doing action, I don’t call them stunts because stunt people do stunts, we do physical acting.”

Ford — who has been playing Indiana Jones for 42 years — went on: “The main thing is to not hurt anybody and not get hurt doing it because that delays the film. I know a little bit about delaying films…”

He said of the latest flick in the franchise, “I did suffer an injury on the second day of shooting… I tore a muscle in my shoulder [that] put me out of… you know, out of work for a while. But everybody soldiered on without me and I caught up eventually.”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” hits theatres June 30.