Canadian Swifties are abuzz.

When Taylor Swift announced her Eras Tour last fall, fans north of the border were disappointed there were no Canadian dates on the first leg of the tour.

The move left many Canadian fans scrambling to get tickets to sold-out shows in cities across the United States, though Swift had promised international dates would be added later.

Earlier this month, Swift delivered on the promise of international dates, but once again Canadians were left in the dust, with the tour only extending to stops in Latin America.

But now fans are starting to get excited, after the Canadian Ticketmaster website was updated to include a listing for the Eras Tour.

Canada just updated their Ticketmaster website with #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/PEw5z5FsO1 — The Eras Tour (@TSTheErasTour) June 12, 2023

No dates have been announced yet, but Swifties across Canada are already prepping themselves for the tour.

If she can make this coincide with a Maple Leafs game I might be able to make all my dreams come true. (And then be forced to file for bankruptcy.) https://t.co/Mbqoa9bhCX — Lauren Coffee (@lfcoffee) June 12, 2023

can they wait nine days for school to end PLEASE https://t.co/RhwJBCnhnI pic.twitter.com/T5oz5rY65n — avi (@hauntedintro) June 12, 2023