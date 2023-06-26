Olivia Rodrigo has new music on the way.

On Monday, the singer’s label announced that she will be releasing her next album, GUTS, the much anticipated follow-up to her debut SOUR, out Sept. 8.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Confirms She’ll Be Releasing New Music Next Year: ‘I Am So Excited’

Rodrigo shared the news in a post on Instagram, writing of the sophomore album, “i am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all!”

In a statement, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter added, “For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life. I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 — it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

This time out, the “Drivers License” hitmaker is once again collaborating with producer Daniel Nigro, with whom she worked on SOUR.

The announcement of the new album came just two weeks after Rodrigo announced her new single “Vampires” will be released June 30.

According to Geffen’s release, “Vampire” represents “the sound of an artist firmly in control, imbued with a sense of maturity and a bold confidence.”

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Surprisingly Reveals She Has ‘Baby’ Synesthesia

Limited-edition physical versions of the new single are available for pre-order, which also include Rodrigo’s first demo of the single, exclusive to the CD and 7” pressing, available here.