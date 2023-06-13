Olivia Rodrigo has some new music on the way.

On Tuesday, the singer’s label, Geffen Records, announced that Rodrigo is set to unveil “Vampire”, her first new music since the release of her debut album, SOUR, back in May 2021.

This time out, the “Drivers License” hitmaker is once again collaborating with producer Daniel Nigro, with whom she worked on SOUR.

According to Geffen’s release, “Vampre” represents “the sound of an artist firmly in control, imbued with a sense of maturity and a bold confidence.”

Limited-edition physical versions of the new single are available for pre-order, which also include Rodrigo’s first demo of the single, exclusive to the CD and 7” pressing, available here.

As Rodrigo noted in an Instagram post about the upcoming single, “Vampire” drops on Friday, June 30.