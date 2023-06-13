TikTok has become a thriving space for queer creators to showcase their talents.

For Pride 2023, we’re highlighting some of our favorite LGBTQ+ influencers on the platform, from Peter Nugget to Jojo Siwa. Get ready to be inspired by their authentic, informative and captivating content.

Peter Nugget

Peter Nugget, real name Peter Nguyen, is a 23-year-old comedian from Toronto, Canada. His hilarious short videos poke humour at interpersonal relationships with relatable commentary and props.

TikTok Page: tiktok.com/@peternugget

Bomanizer

Boman Martinez-Reid, who goes by Bomanizer online, is a Toronto-based content creator whose hilarious videos take a stab at reality TV with parodies poking fun at the sometimes ridiculous scenarios.

As a member of the LBGTQ+ community, he’s served as an ambassador as part of TikTok’s LGBTQ+ Trailblazing Creators and appeared at L.A. Pride.

TikTok Page: tiktok.com/@bomanizer

Jojo Siwa

Jojo Siwa was a standout star of “Dance Moms” for two seasons, as well as a competitor on season 30 of “Dancing with the Stars”. She’s since connected with fans on social media, especially with her unique content on TikTok.

The dancer, actor and singer has been open about her sexuality and struggles as a queer entertainer in Hollywood since coming out in 2021 and works hard to support the community, raising funds to support LGBTQ+ charities with limited merchandise and speaking out against hate.

TikTok Page: tiktok.com/@itsjojosiwa

Avery Cyrus

While some may be familiar with Avery Cyrus for her brief relationship with Jojo Siwa in 2022, the TikTok star boasts over 8 million followers on the platform and is loved for her down-to-earth cooking videos, and hilarious short videos often lip-synced to music.

TikTok Page: tiktok.com/@averycyrus

Sugar & Spice

While they rose to fame on TikTok, identical twins Luca and Cooper Coyle — who go by Sugar & Spice as their stage names — have become global sensations on the 15th season of RuPaul’s drag race.

The two share hilarious videos from their life doing drag, as well as exposing the behind-the-scenes of the glamorous lifestyle.

TikTok Page: tiktok.com/@sugarandspice

Chris Olsen

24-year-old TikTok sensation Chris Olsen is open about his sexuality in his comedic clips, often using relatable moments for members of the LGBTQ+ community as the punchline. His videos are also known to sometimes feature celebrities whom the star works with such as Kris Jenner, and even Penn Badgley.

Olsen is besties with Meghan Trainor, and even sparked rumours of a romance with her brother Ryan Trainor after sharing photos off the two kissing to his Instagram account.

TikTok Page: tiktok.com/@chris

Ian Paget

Ian Paget rose to fame on the social media platform with his cute and funny dance covers, as well as his relatable videos about daily life. The TikTok star has been open about his sexuality in his work, even sharing his relationship ex Chris Olsen publicly.

TikTok Page: tiktok.com/@ianpaget_

Rob Anderson

While comedian and content creator Rob Anderson’s rose to fame on TikTok with his hilarious recap videos of old sitcoms and television shows, the creator also takes a turn at playfully exploring LGBTQ+ issues in his comedic series like “Boyfriend Twins” and “Gay Science”.

Anderson has worked for stars like Kim Petras, and written a children’s book based on Fergie’s 2018 National Anthem performance.

TikTok Page: tiktok.com/@heartthrobert

Tom Hearn

Toronto-based comedian, actor, writer and producer Tom Hearn shares his hilarious take on lifestyle channels with his series of comedy sketches on TikTok.

Aside from his videos on social media, Hearn is also the creator of the sold-out Proud + Funny Festival and the 420 Comedy Festival. He also created the queer sketch revue “A Sketch Comedy Extravaganza Eleganza” which was named one of the Top Five Comedy shows of 2018 by NOW Magazine and won the Canadian Comedy Award for Best Live Production.

TikTok Page: tiktok.com/@isthattomhearn4real

Dylan Mulvaney

TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney boldly shared her transition as a trans woman on the platform, documenting every step of the way and in hilarious style with song and dance.

The musician has never shied away from speaking out on issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community, and spoke out against the Bud Light controversy recently.

TikTok Page: tiktok.com/@dylanmulvaney

Plastique Tiara

Plastique Tiara dazzled fans on season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and has continued to wow the public with her amazing transformations on social media. While her costumes and performances are stunning, the Vietnamese-American performer is never afraid to also show off the nitty gritty behind-the-scenes of the drag life.

TikTok Page: tiktok.com/@plastique_tiara

The Old Gays

Real-life friends Robert Reeves, Jessay Martin, Mick Peterson, and Bill Lyons make up the group “The Old Gays” who have amassed over 11 million followers on TikTok. The LGBTQ+ activists may be the oldest content creators to live in a TikTok collab house, but it doesn’t stop the group from making comedic videos queer life and sharing their love for the community.

TikTok Page: tiktok.com/@oldgays

