Jennifer Lawrence is sounding off on the Scandoval.

Speaking with the Associated Press at the premiere of her new movie “No Hard Feelings”, the self-professed Bravo reality buff weighed in on the big “Vanderpump Rules” reunion.

READ MORE: Raquel Leviss Plans To Share Her Side Of Tom Sandoval Affair Once Out Of Treatment, Source Says

“Of course, of course. I’m fully caught up,” she said.

She then offered her take on Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss and the ensuing drama during the three-part reunion special.

“I mean the pile-on on Raquel is fair,” she said. “It’s all deserved, but it was hard to watch at the end. It was just like a little too much, you know?

“Like, ‘Shame, shame!’ Like, ugh,” the actress added, referencing the famous “Game of Thrones” scene in which Cersei Lannister was forced to make a walk of shame to the Red Keep while the mob surrounding her chanted, “Shame!”

READ MORE: Jax Taylor Calls Tom Sandoval ‘Tone-Deaf And Selfish’ For Inviting His Wife Brittany Cartwright To Concert

Lawrence has sounded off on the Bravo reality show universe before, sharing her thoughts on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” with Variety at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

“My biggest problem with this season is that it’s just been boring and I think that [Erika Jayne] is evil,” she said at the time. “I would go as far as to say, she needs a publicist ASAP.”