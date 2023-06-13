It’s been nearly 10 years since “Outlander” started, so Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe know each other very well.

The pair chatted to ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté about the upcoming seventh season of the show, which is set to air on Friday, June 16.

The host asked Balfe whether there was something that Heughan could not live without on set during the interview, to which she replied, “Well, that’s easy. Coffee and protein bars,” adding that he has an “unlimited supply” of both.

Heughan added, “Or maybe a lip salve,” as Balfe admitted, “Oh, he always [has] a lip balm.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Chanté asked the pair how rewarding it is to still be able to portray their characters Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser almost 10 years later.

Balfe shared, “I mean, it’s pretty amazing. You know, I think we feel so fortunate and so grateful that we get to continue to tell this story. I also think we feel so proud of this season.

“It feels like, you know, we are constantly trying to make each season better than the last. And I think this season feels so epic and so expansive. And yeah, I hope people will enjoy it.”

Heughan added, “Every time we get to this period where we get to promote it and celebrate with the fans and build up to the premiere, it’s always really exciting.

“You know, we’ve worked so hard, over a year of shooting and I guess the season before, you know, was cut short and it was a very dark season I think… a very heavy season.

“So, this one really is sort of coming back with a bang and there’s so much in it.”

See more from Balfe and Heughan’s ET Canada chat in the clip below.