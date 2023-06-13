Ice Spice hasn’t got time for haters.

The “Boy’s a liar, Pt. 2” rapper is on the new cover of Teen Vogue, and in the issue she opens up about the negativity she’s faced on her quick rise to stardom.

In particular, some music fans have voiced the opinion that Ice would not have gotten as far as she has in her career had she not been light-skinned.

“I have seen those opinions,” the 23-year-old says. “I feel like that’s not something personal to me. I feel like that’s been the conversation for generations and forever, since the beginning of time.”

She adds, “I try not to feed into negativity because I also see that when people are trying to make that point, it’s not out of a good place. They end up putting somebody else down.”

Ice Spice – Photo: Chinazam Ojukwu for Teen Vogue

In general, the rapper explains how she has tried to block negativity out of her life wherever possible.

“I’m a human being, so anything hurtful could potentially hurt my feelings. Potentially,” Ice says. “If I do read the comments and see something negative, I’ll leave. I’m not torturing myself. A lot of the time I know what they’re going to say, because the public is mad predictable…. I expect them to just be on my d**k, to be picking at dumb s**t. Like, they didn’t need to bring that up.”

Ice Spice – Photo: Chinazam Ojukwu for Teen Vogue

Despite all that, the negativity she sees on social media sometimes becomes a little too real.

“My social security number got leaked,” Ice reveals. “It’s locked now. It sucks for everybody, because when I want to use it now, I gotta go and ask mad different people.”

People have also posted old pictures of her from before she became famous, including high school yearbook photos.

“It’s weird, because I was a minor in everything. In everything that be going viral, I was literally a kid,” Ice says. “Imagine seeing pictures of you as a kid, pictures that you forgot existed — you’re basically seeing it for the first time yourself, too, and you’re a kid.”