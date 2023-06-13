It seems Camila Cabello is moving on from her and ex Shawn Mendes’ brief rekindled romance.

People confirms that the “Havana” singer is dating again after her and Mendes’ reconciliation has reportedly come to an end. The pair first sparked romance rumours when they reunited at Coachella back in April. At the time, a source told the outlet that the two, who broke up in November 2021 after two years of dating, “always seemed to have a special connection” and had “been friendly for months.”

Since the music festival, Cabello, 26, and Mendes, 24, hung out numerous times in Los Angeles and New York City and didn’t hold back from showing some PDA. They were last spotted publicly together in late May while attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in New Jersey.

Earlier this month, reports began to surface that the longtime friends and former couple had called things off yet again. Fans are convinced the split is official due to lyrics in Mendes’ new song, “What the Hell Are We Dying For?” — released on June 9 — that seem to hint at a break up.

The Canadian singer opened up about how uncertainty in his life fuelled the release of the new track, telling Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that when he wrote the song, he was “on the back end of feeling a lot of things about relationships, [his] career, [and the] environment.

“I was in the studio and this moment of just deep frustration came over me and I finally started to feel this inspiration come,” he said.

As for Cabello, she seemingly hinted at their rekindled romance in a snippet of a song — titled “June Gloom”— she shared to social media in April amid reports that the two were hanging out again.

“How come you’re just so much better/Is this going to end ever?/I guess I’ll f**k around and find out,” Cabello sang on the track. “Are you coming to Coachella?/If you don’t it’s whatever/If you do honey, it’ll be all I think about.”