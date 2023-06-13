Snoop Dogg won’t be the next new NHL team owner.

On Tuesday, the Ottawa Senators announced that Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer and his group of investors will be the new owners of the professional hockey team.

Senators Sports and Entertainment has agreed to sell 90 per cent of the club to the group, which includes the owners of Claridge Homes, and partners in Farm Boy and others.

“My family and I are very excited to be a part of the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club,” Andlauer said in a statement released by the team. “I believe that the Senators’ fanbase is one of the most passionate in the league and I’m excited to take the franchise’s success both on and off the ice to the next level.

With the announcement of the sale, and deal reportedly worth approximately $1 billion, Snoop Dogg has also lost out on his own bid to become an owner of the Ottawa franchise.

The rapper announced back in May that he was joining the group led by producer Neko Sparks to buy the team and become the first Black owners in the NHL.

“Amazing what @neko_sparks is trying to do in Ottawa & I’m looking forward to being apart of that ownership team. I WANNA BRING HOCKEY TO OUR COMMUNITY,” Snoop said at the time on Instagram.

Ryan Reynolds had also been mounting a bid to buy the Senators, in partnership with developers The Remington Group, but they pulled out last month. The Weeknd had also been involved in another bid to buy the team.