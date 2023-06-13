The world of “John Wick” is expanding.

On Tuesday, Peacock unveiled new first-look images from the upcoming three-part TV event, “The Continental: From the World of John Wick”.

Ayomide Adegun as Charon — Photo by: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

The series will “explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centrepiece of the ‘John Wick’ universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.”

Mel Gibson as Cormac — Photo by: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

The series is developed, written and produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward and Shawn Simmons, and directed by Albert Hughes and Charlotte Brandstrom.

“The four Wick films take place over a 3 month span. John is either chasing, or being chased. There has been no time to take a breath, to allow the audience to dig deeper into the world and its denizens. In our show, The Continental, we finally have space to explore these characters, how they became who they are, and how The Continental became the epicentre of this world,” said executive producer Basil Iwantyk in a statement.

Colin Woodell as Winston Scott — Photo by: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Jessica Allain as Lou — Photo by: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

Hughes said of the development process, “Kirk and I had the time of our lives creating this impressionistic spin on New York in the 70s. Even the soundtrack became a character in itself and reflects all that is American culture – a tapestry of distinct identities and experiences pieced together to create something truly unique.”

Jeremy Bobb as Mayhew — Photo by: Starz Entertainment

“Early on in our process we wrote the words ‘Disco Noir’ on the wall. It was emblematic of the experience we wanted to create,” Hughes added. “Music filled our work room and became the heartbeat of this show as we took turns sharing our favourite tracks from our youth. Each song is more distinct from the next as we come from different worlds, creating a soundtrack featuring the most eclectic mix of needle drops with genres ranging from classic rock, pop, punk, funk, R&B, soul, reggae and disco.”

Nhung Kate as Yen, Ben Robson as Frankie — Photo by: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

The cast of the show includes Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb and Peter Greene.

Mishel Prada as KD — Photo by: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

“The Continental: From the World of John Wick” premieres in September.