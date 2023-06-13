Amy Schumer is going after Hilaria Baldwin yet again.

In the comedian’s new Netflix stand-up special, “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”, she pokes fun at Baldwin for pretending to be from Spain, nearly three years after her heritage scandal surfaced.

Schumer, 42, joked about the fact that “Hilaria from España” is actually “Hillary from Boston” during a set about parenting and motherhood.

READ MORE: Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About Spanish Heritage Controversy, Insists She Hasn’t Done Anything Wrong: ‘It’s Very Surreal’

She reiterated that the entrepreneur and podcaster, 39, “is in no way Spanish — her parents are not from Spain, no one in her life is from Spain.”

The “Trainwreck” star went on to mock Baldwin’s dedication to fabricating her fake identity by joking about the Spanish names she gave her “von Trapp amount of children,” like “Jamón and Croqueta and Flamenco.”

Schumer then assured the audience that she’s not trying to “bully a sociopath” but rather point out the fact that neither Hilaria, nor her husband Alec Baldwin, 65 — whom she shares seven children with — “give a f**k” about a made up heritage, or about fatally shooting someone on a film set.

READ MORE: Ireland Baldwin Discusses Her Family, Plus Hilaria Baldwin Accent Controversy In Lengthy Post: ‘I Love My Step Mom Very Much’

“This woman, since she met her husband, has straight-up pretended she is from Spain. And her husband shot someone,” Schumer said, referring to the death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. “Now stay with me! My point is that neither of them give a f**k.”

This isn’t the first time Schumer has referenced Alec’s 2021 on-set shooting in one of her jokes.

While performing in Las Vegas in April 2022, the “Inside Amy Schumer” star recalled how her lawyer didn’t approve of a joke she wanted to make at the 2022 Oscars, which she hosted alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

“‘Don’t Look Up’ is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun. I wasn’t allowed to say any of that, but you can just come up and [slap] someone,” she told the audience, referring to Will Smith infamously slapping Chris Rock.

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin Tells Troll Off As He Jumps To Wife Hilaria’s Defense Amid Accent Controversy

Schumer initially sparked a feud with Hilaria back in 2020, just before her cultural identity scandal made headlines. At the time, the comedian made fun of the former yoga instructor for posing with her baby wearing nothing but lingerie by reposting the pic with her own cheeky caption, to which she later apologized for.

Shortly after, Schumer roasted Hilaria again after learning of her fake heritage. “I get it. I went to Spain a couple times and love it too,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

“Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact” is now available to stream on Netflix.