Elliot Page is looking back on their time on the set of “Inception”.

The actor starred in the 2010 Christopher Nolan-directed film alongside Leonardo Dicaprio. It would go on to be nominated for eight Oscars including Best Picture, and while Page was proud of the work, it was also a dark memory for him.

In a passage from his new self-memoir Pageboy, he admitted he developed a stress-induced case of Shingles on set.

“Shingles communicated the stress my body felt. It popped out of my spine while filming Inception when I was twenty-two,” he recalled, via DailyMail. “Despite everyone being delightful to work with, I felt out of place. In a cast full of cis men, I did not understand the role I found myself in.”

Page, who had not come out about their sexuality or identified as trans at the time, was constantly worried about being replaced.

“For the first two weeks of the film, I joked I would be recast with Keira Knightley, and rightfully so,” he shared.

The surprising admissions comes with other bombshell revelations such as the star’s confession their mental health suffered terribly when wearing feminine clothing for roles in films at the time.

“I would imagine myself in a woman’s costume from the mid-nineteenth century. The dress, the shoes, the hair, flashed before my eyes. It was too much after having put on the mask for awards season,” said the “Umbrella Academy” star.