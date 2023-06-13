Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are tackling the common misconceptions about their relationship, and reveal how their families reacted to their romance.

While chatting with ET Canada’s Laura Ward, the couple — who launched their iHeartRadio podcast “Separation Anxiety with Larsa and Marcus” on Tuesday — addressed rumours going around that Pippen used to babysit Jordan.

Speculation arose not only because of their 16-year age gap, but because of their intertwined families. Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, and Marcus’ father, NBA legend Michael Jordan, used to be teammates on the Chicago Bulls back in the ’90s, however they’ve since had a falling out.

“That’s kind of why we have ‘Separation Anxiety’, our podcast, because I feel like people have all these assumptions about us and I think we should set the record straight,” Larsa, 48, said of their new venture. “We should tell people what it is, because that’s not what it was.

“I never met him before four years ago. I never hung out with them,” she set the record straight.

Marcus, 32, chimed in: “I think that’s a common misconception — that people feel like our families were very intertwined, you know, back in the day. And that Larsa was maybe babysitting me or maybe was at my child birthdays or something. And that’s totally not the case.”

“The Real Housewives of Miami” star elaborated by sharing something not many people are aware of.

“I feel like a lot of people don’t know this, but when my ex and [Marcus’] dad played together, I was in college. It was my senior year in college,” Larsa explained. “So when they played together, I was only there for one year. It wasn’t like I was there for the whole dynasty. I wasn’t a part of all that.”

When asked how Marcus’ dad initially reacted to news of his relationship with Larsa, the entrepreneur admitted: “I think there was a little bit of shock value at first.

“But my dad, you know, he tells me all the time, ‘Look, you’re an adult.’ You know, you can make your own decisions, do your own thing. And so, I just feel like he wants to see me happy,” he continued. “I think both of my parents want to see me happy and my siblings happy. And Larsa is who makes me happy, so, you know, they’re cheering for us for sure.”

As for her part, Larsa said she isn’t too sure of her ex’s reaction.

“You know what? I don’t really [know]. I feel like when I leave a relationship, I don’t really ask for opinions. I feel like I’m never opinionated who he dates. I don’t think he’s ever given me an opinion on who I date,” she shared, noting: “I don’t think that’s, like, really important once you move on. I think we both want to be happy and want each other to be happy. And I think that’s the most important thing.”

When it comes to Larsa and Marcus’ age gap, the couple isn’t fazed.

“Honestly, Larsa is such a young soul and I feel like through my upbringing I’ve become an old soul, and so I feel like we meet somewhere in the middle,” Marcus told Ward.

“I feel like there’s so many couples now that we know that are dating that are like 30 and 40 years. It’s like our gap is like nothing at this point,” Larsa quipped.

“Also, I feel like typically you see it where it’s an older man dating a younger, younger woman,” Marcus added. “And so this is kind of the reverse. So there is somewhat of a double standard, I would say, with that. But, that’s what the podcast is for. ‘Separation anxiety’ is to dispel those notions, give a little more insight into our relationship, and let people know that it’s okay. It’s more common these days.”