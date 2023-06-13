Whoopi Goldberg has her eyes on a new gig.

The actress and “The View” host threw her hat in as the next host of “Wheel of Fortune” on the latest episode of the daytime talk show, after longtime host Pat Sajak announced his retirement after 41 seasons.

While discussing the news of his retirement on the show, Alyssa Farah Griffin brought up the topic of replacing the host to their guest, “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings.

Goldberg was enthusiastic, however, and cut in with her answer.

“I want that job! I think it’d be lots of fun,” she shared, via People.

The other hosts loved the idea and offered to join as well with Joy Behar suggesting she take over for co-host Vanna White, so she could take “turns walking back and forth, pointing to the letters” with Sara Haines.

While Goldberg seems to be happy hosting the “The View”, she’s also served as a host for other shows like the “Hollywood Squares” as the center square between 1998 to 2004.